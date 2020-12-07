STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Akali Dal cancels centenary celebrations in view of farmers' agitation

The SAD core committee took the decision at a meeting presided by its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Published: 07th December 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has cancelled its three-day programme to mark the beginning of its centenary celebrations in view of the ongoing agitation by farmers, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said on Monday.

The SAD core committee took the decision at a meeting presided by its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The party, which pulled out of the ruling coalition at the Centre over the farm laws, demanded that the government repeal the legislations immediately and make statutory provisions for assured government procurement of farm produce at minimum support price.

WATCH:

Cheema said thousands of Akali workers have been participating in the ongoing protest at Delhi borders against the three farm laws.

The party felt that the ongoing agitation would suffer if a large-scale, three-day event was held at Anandpur Sahib as planned, he said.

"It was accordingly decided to cancel the event altogether and in its place hold a commemorative 'Akhand Path' at Akal Takht on December 12.

The 'Path' will culminate on December 14 and will be attended by the top leadership," he said in a statement here.

The SAD, founded in 1920, also extended its wholehearted support to the December 8 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmer organisations.

The party appealed to Punjabis as well as people across the country to show solidarity with the agitating farmers.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akali Dal farmers protest Farm Laws
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp