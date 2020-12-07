Body found in search for missing MiG 29 pilot, confirmation after DNA test says Navy

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: In a verification issued by the Indian Navy, the body believed to be that of missing MiG 29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh is yet to be confirmed and can only be ascertained after a DNA examination is conducted.

A body was recovered on Monday on the western seaboard in the Arabian Sea. It was first believed to be that of Commander Nishant Singh who has been missing since November 26.

Indian Navy in its official statement said, "Mortal remains of a human body have been recovered in the vicinity of the wreckage site. The samples are being sent for DNA testing for confirmation of identity."

The Spokesperson Indian Navy while speaking to The New Indian Express added that "the identity can be confirmed on completion of a DNA test."

Sources confirmed that family has been informed about the recovery and have been requested for a sample for condcuting the DNA examination.

The Search and Rescue (SAR) efforts by Indian Navy ships, to locate the second pilot of the MiG-29K trainer aircraft which ditched off Goa in November last week, have been on for the past ten days.

An inquiry was ordered immediately after the incident to investigate the matter.

"All sections of the aircraft wreckage including ejection seats have been accounted for using side scan sonar and HD cameras. The FDR/CVR along with other important material have been recovered so far for analysis/investigation." said the Indian Navy.

Initially, some debris of the aircraft including landing gear, turbo charger, fuel tank engine and wing engine cowling were located on November 29.

Navy had pressed in nine warships and 14 aircraft in the search efforts. Fast Interceptor Craft were also deployed to search waters along the coast. Further, the Marine/Coastal police were on the lookout and nearby fishing villages having been sensitised.

Aerial search by Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft and helicopter sorties amounting more than 270 were undertaken.

Underwater search by divers and seabed mapping using specialised equipment in vicinity of primary wreckage of MiG-29K is being undertaken.