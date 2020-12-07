STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bride tests COVID positive just before wedding, officials allow couple to tie knot in PPE kits

Not just the bride, but the groom, their parents and even the priest were seen wearing PPE kits to complete the wedding ceremony.

Published: 07th December 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a first in the country,  a bride who tested positive for the coronavirus just before her wedding in Baran district of Rajasthan, was allowed to sit for the wedding rituals in PPE kit by the district administration.

It is the first wedding in the country that has taken place in a Covid Care Center in PPE kits.

The bride, from Chhatarganj village of Kelwara, was to get married to a government teacher from Danta. The bride's mother got ill a couple of days ahead of the marriage. She immediately took the COVID-19 test and was found positive just a few hours before the ceremony.

Her family was now confused because as per Hindu customs, once the wedding rituals begin, the marriage shouldn't be delayed.

The administrative officials on the request of the family and after taking instructions from the district administration, made a three member committee which comprised of Baran District Collector SDM Kelwara, SHO, Block chief medical officer and Dr. Arif to decide on the matter. 

This way the wedding finally took place in the premises of a Covid Care Center under Coronavirus protocol, in the presence of government officials. 

"The family insisted that they cannot postpone the marrige as they had to follow the rituals and traditions. The marriage was performed following strict Covid protocols. The pandit was also wearing a PPE kit" said CHMO Baran Dr. Sampat Raj Nagar.

The groom was also admitted and his samples have been taken for COVID-19 test.

