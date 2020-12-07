Chhattisgarh: Four killed, three injured in bear attack 

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A wild bear mauled four villagers to death and injured three others on Monday in Korea district of Chhattisgarh.

The forest department has launched an operation to track it down.

The incident happened when the villagers were collecting minor forest produce.

“Before the police and the forest department team could reach the spot, the bear escaped into the forest. There were eight persons who had gone to collect minor forest produce. One person climbed the tree to save himself and he was rescued later. The bear killed four on the spot. There is always a threat of the bear attack in areas close to the forested region of the district”, said Satyanarayan Rathor, Korea district collector.

The deceased included two men and two women. They were the residents of Angwahi village of the Korea district. The condition of the two injured was stated to be critical.

The forest department staff along with a team carrying tranquilliser guns and a veterinary doctor have launched an operation in the area to trace the bear.

The chief conservator of forest, Sarguja Range, Anurag Shrivastava, has also instructed to carry out the search using the drone cameras in the jungle.