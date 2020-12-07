COVID-19 patient damages property in Aurangabad hospital

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A COVID-19 patient turned aggressive in Aurangabad's Government Medical College and Hospital and damaged property before three security guards in PPE kits rushed in and subdued him, a health official said on Monday.

The man (34), who was admitted on November 27 and was in the ICU till December 3, started exhibiting aggressive behavior on Sunday afternoon, he said.

"He lifted a stool and IV stand and ran after doctors and other staff to hit them, and broke the glass door.

Three security guards, who were sent in after taking all COVID-19 precautions, including PPE kits, brought the situation under control," the GMCH official said.

He said the man, who has been transferred to another ward, had suffered an "emotional outbreak", adding that the local Begumpura police station had been "made aware" of the incident.

A police official said no offence had been registered as of now.