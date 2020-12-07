J&K: Security forces launch search operation after militants escape

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces launched a search operation after a militant allegedly opened fire on CRPF personnel posted at the Narbal crossing on the Srinagar-Gulmarg road here on Monday, officials said.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers at the crossing claimed that they signalled a driver of a car to stop, but he drove past and stopped after a short distance, they said.

There were militants in the car and one of them got off, fired and they escaped, according to the troopers, the officials said, adding that the matter is being probed.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track the militants, they said.

Initially, police had said that a security force jawan's rifle went off accidentally, but now officials said that it is being investigated as to where the shots were fired from.

The firing caused panic in the area and people ran helter-skelter.

While running to safety, Showkat Ahmad fell down and suffered injuries, police said.