Lucknow diary

Priya Kushwaha declared ‘Best Differently Abled Athlete’ in UP

Priya Kushwaha, daughter of an ex-serviceman JS Kushwaha and student of Asha School, Lucknow, has been declared ‘Best Disabled Athlete’ of Uttar Pradesh 2020-21. Priya is a student with intellectual disability but her strong determination and will power to march ahead despite odds has made her a recipient of several accolades. She was coached in roller skating by Ajit Verma and Neelam Srivastava. Skating since the age of 12 years, Priya had won two gold and one bronze medal in 300m, 1,000m and 2x100m relay respectively in the Special Olympics held in Abu Dhabi in 2019. She also represented UP (Solan) in the team event of floor hockey in which the team secured a bronze medal.

IKEA to invest Rs 5,000 cr in state; first store to come up soon in Noida

Swedish furniture and home appliances company IKEA has decided to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh, which it expects will generate employment. The company has proposed to open multiple stores in the state. The first one will come up in Noida in a few weeks. IKEA is one of the world’s largest companies dealing in manufacturing of furniture and home applications. The Swedish company is also preparing to open around a dozen outlets in UP by investing Rs 5,000 crore. The UP government has awarded 47,833 square metres of land in Noida to IKEA for opening its outlet. After Noida, IKEA plans to open at least three major outlets in eastern UP. The company had signed an MoU with the UP government at the investors’ summit in December 2018. IKEA started its first centre in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 700 crore in 2016. It plans to open a total of 25 centres in India by 2025 by investing Rs 10,500 crore. About half of them will be in UP alone.

Lucknow gasps for breath, finds place among top 5 polluted cities in India

Kanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr are country’s top five cities in that order with most polluted air. As per the recent Central Pollution Control Board data, Kanpur had the most choking air with Air Quality Index (AQI) 431, followed next by Muzaffarnagar with AQI 422 and the state capital where pollution levels have doubled in just five days recorded an AQI of 420. Kanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Lucknow were the only cities with ‘severe’ air quality among the 116 monitored by the CCB. Besides these, four more UP cities were among the top 10 with most polluted air. The fourth most polluted was Ghaziabad with AQI 377, Bulandshahr was fifth at 373, Moradabad (363) and Noida (360).

Prof Sangita Srivastava is first woman VC of Allahabad University

Prof Sangita Srivastava took over as the new regular vice-chancellor of Allahabad University (AU). She is the first woman to get appointed to the top post of the 133-year-old university which attained central status in 2005. Srivastava also becomes the first faculty member of AU itself to have reached the top post as a regular V-C. The post of AU V-C was being managed by officiating vice-chancellors ever since the last regular incumbent Prof RL Hangloo tendered his resignation on December 31, 2019. After taking over, Srivastava resolved to make all efforts to restore the lost glory of the institution by improving the academic environment and promote quality research.

