STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata claims attempts to break TMC after Adhikari family gives her rally a miss

Banerjee, without naming anyone, said she would also not give in to attempts to "blackmail and bargain" her party ahead of the polls.

Published: 07th December 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MIDNAPORE: Amid speculations over rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari's next move, his politically influential family gave Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rally in their stronghold on Monday a miss, prompting her to accuse the BJP of trying to break her party by using "moneybags".

Adhikari recently quit as a minister and said it was difficult for him to work with the TMC leadership.

A series of talks with interlocuters appointed by Banerjee failed to pacify the leader.

Not just Suvendu, but the entire Adhikari family, father Sisir Adhikari and brothers Dibyendu and Soumendu, were conspicuous by their absence.

Sisir and Dibyendu Adhikari are TMC MPs from Tamluk and Kanthi Lok Sabha seats and Soumendu is an MLA from East Midnapore.

Their loyalists also largely stayed away from the rally.

"All TMC MLAs of West Midnapore are present here today. I want to tell those who spread canards against TMC leaders that we are the most honest party. We are not like the BJP which is using its moneybags to dislodge opposition-run governments in states and trying to break opposition parties," Banerjee told the rally.

Calling the TMC "a hard nut to crack" that will not surrender before the saffron party, Banerjee, without naming anyone, said she would also not give in to attempts to "blackmail and bargain" her party ahead of the polls.

"Those who are corrupt are now joining the BJP.

CPI(M) goons now have switched sides and are working as cadres of the BJP," she alleged.

Banerjee had recently issued a stern warning to those indulging in anti-party activities and asked TMC leaders in touch with the opposition to quit the ruling party instead of weakening it.

The rally at the Midnapore College Ground was held at a time when the rift between the TMC and Suvendu Adhikari has widened.

After the failed talks, the TMC had said the rapprochement efforts were a "closed chapter".

Adhikari last week organised a rally without the TMC banners and flags at Garbeta in West Midnapore district.

The Adhikari family wields influence over at least 40 -45 assembly seats in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram, parts of Birbhum -- mainly in the Junglemahal region and areas in minority-dominated Murshidabad.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee TMC Suvendu Adhikari
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp