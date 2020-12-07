STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man caught taking ox to slaughterhouse, beaten up by people in Rajasthan: Police

A man allegedly taking an ox to a slaughterhouse in Alwar was caught by people and beaten up, police said on Monday.

Published: 07th December 2020 10:10 PM

lynching, mob lynching

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A man allegedly taking an ox to a slaughterhouse in Alwar district was caught by people and beaten up, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred under Khairthal police station area in Bhiwadi on Saturday when three men were allegedly taking the animal to a slaughterhouse, SHO Dara Singh said.

He said when villagers raised an alarm, two managed to escape while the third one, Ansar, was caught.

The villagers tied him to an electricity pole and thrashed him, said the SHO, adding a video of the incident was uploaded on the social media too.

Ansar was subsequently arrested under the Bovine Animal Act on Saturday while four persons who are seen in the video thrashing him were also taken into custody on Sunday, the SHO said.

He said efforts are being made to arrest the other two accused who had fled on Saturday.

