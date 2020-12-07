STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People should back 'Bharat Bandh' in support of farmers: Sena

"People should willingly take part in the bandh. This will show true support to the farmers. This is not a political bandh though several parties have decided to take part in it," Raut said.

Published: 07th December 2020 04:08 PM

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said farmers' call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday is apolitical and people of the country should willingly take part in it to express support to cultivators.

Talking to reporters here, Raut also reiterated the Shiv Sena's support to the bandh.

Apart from the Shiv Sena, the NCP and Congress -- two other constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra -- have declared support to the bandh.

Various parties, including many regional outfits, have come out in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for over 10 days, demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

"This is not the bandh for raising demands of a political party, but to strengthen the voice of farmers of the country," the Rajya Sabha member said.

He further said farmers are protesting for 12 days now on Delhi's borders "without worrying about the cold weather and the oppression by the government".

"Hence, it is the duty of each citizen to support the farmers," he added.

 

