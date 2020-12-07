STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Police seals road near Samajwadi Party office ahead of Akhilesh's visit to Kannuaj for Kisan Yatra

Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, was slated to travel to Kannuaj, around 125 km from the Uttar Pradesh capital, for a tractor rally as part of the 'Kisan Yatra' in support of farmers.

Published: 07th December 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday sealed a road near the Samajwadi Party office here and placed barricades on it ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Kannauj for a 'Kisan Yatra', with the party terming the administration's move as "undemocratic".

"Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was to visit Kannauj for a programme, but the Kannauj district magistrate did not give permission for it. Hence, the portion of the Vikramaditya Marg leading to the SP office has been sealed," Station House Officer (SHO), Gautampalli, Chandrashekhar Singh said.

Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, was slated to travel to Kannauj, around 125 km from the Uttar Pradesh capital, for a tractor rally as part of the 'Kisan Yatra' in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws and the 'Bharat Bandh' called by them on Tuesday.

The 13-km yatra was planned from Thathia to Tirwa.

"This is an undemocratic move by the state government," SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said reacting to the sealing of the road leading to the party's office here.

"The government is feeling afraid that Akhilesh Yadav is going to participate in the 'Kisan Yatra'. Peaceful demonstration is the democratic right of every individual, and the government is adamant on violating it," he said.

SP MLC Rajpal Kashyap along with other party leaders staged a protest against the administration's move, but were removed by police.

Chaudhary also claimed that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is stopping SP workers in every district of the state from holding rallies in support of farmers.

To a question as to whether Yadav will go to Kannauj despite the restrictions, he did not give any clear answer.

In a tweet, the SP said, "The BJP government is afraid of the 'Kisan Yatras', which are being held against the injustice done to farmers and the anti-farmer laws. Hence, to stop the yatras, it has unleashed atrocities on 'samajwadis'. The police are calling SP workers to police stations and also going to their houses to stop them."

"This is highly condemnable. Farmers and youths will give an answer to the government," it said.

ALSO READ | Farmers stir: Opposition unity to the fore as non-BJP parties give teeth to Bharat Bandh

On Sunday, the SP had said that it will organise farmer rallies in all districts of Uttar Pradesh from December 7, beginning with Kannauj.

The SP is among the several political parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the BSP, that are supporting the nationwide strike called by farmers.

"Under the BJP's rule, farmers have faced injustice. The BJP is selling of 'mandis' and the farmers are not even getting a minimum support price for paddy. The prices of fertilisers and pesticides have gone up. The BJP government has shown an insensitive attitude towards farmers," the SP said in the statement on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party Kisan Yatra Farm Laws
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp