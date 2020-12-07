STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Serum Institute applies for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine

'As promised, before the end of 2020, @SerumInstIndia has applied for emergency use authorisation for the first made-in-India vaccine, Covishield,' SII CEO Adar Poonawala said in a tweet.

Published: 07th December 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

This undated handout photo provided by Imperial College London shows a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Scientists at Imperial College London will start immunizing people in Britain this week with their experimental coronavirus shot, becoming the latest entry into the race to find an effective vaccine.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Serum Institute of India  (SII) has sought emergency use authorisation for the Covid-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca-Oxford University from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CGSCO),  after US-based drug maker Pfizer applied for the approval of its vaccine in the country.

“As promised, before the end of 2020, @SerumInstIndia has applied for emergency use authorization for the first made-in-India vaccine, COVISHIELD,” SII CEO Adar Poonawala tweeted on Monday.

Government officials said that the vaccine, developed from adenovirus which is a common cold virus, will be the first preventive option against Covid-19 available in India and it could be administered to the priority group comprising healthcare workers beginning the next month.

Though the company has not revealed the details of the application sent to the regulator, sources said that it will submit the full analysis released by AstraZeneca-Oxford last month which showed that their vaccine candidate was 70% effective on average in a late-stage trial in the UK and Brazil.

As per the details shared, one dosing regimen given to 2,741 volunteers had shown the efficacy of 90% when the vaccine was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart and another dosing regimen, given to 8,895 individuals showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses, one month apart.

In India, a phase 2/3 trial being conducted on 1,600 individuals, however, is aimed at looking for the only immunogenicity and not for actual protection against Covid-19 as per vaccine’s trial design.

Also, as the trial in India involves the dosing regimen with two full doses, the regulator can accept just the 62% efficacy and the bridging immunogenicity from SII and grant the approval for restricted use, officials said.

Experts said even with the lowered efficacy, the vaccine can be counted as “safe and effective”. “Even the lowest efficacy results are at 60-70%, making it a viable vaccine against the virus,” said a vaccine scientist with a government institution.

“However, it is likely that varied age groups with different dosage forms will result in slight variations and efficacy,” he said.

The scientist also said there are differences in the primary endpoints of the 3 clinical trials in India for the vaccine by SII, Russia’s Sputnik V and indigenously developed vaccines candidates. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp