Serum Institute applies for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought emergency use authorisation for the Covid-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca-Oxford University from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CGSCO), after US-based drug maker Pfizer applied for the approval of its vaccine in the country.

“As promised, before the end of 2020, @SerumInstIndia has applied for emergency use authorization for the first made-in-India vaccine, COVISHIELD,” SII CEO Adar Poonawala tweeted on Monday.

Government officials said that the vaccine, developed from adenovirus which is a common cold virus, will be the first preventive option against Covid-19 available in India and it could be administered to the priority group comprising healthcare workers beginning the next month.

Though the company has not revealed the details of the application sent to the regulator, sources said that it will submit the full analysis released by AstraZeneca-Oxford last month which showed that their vaccine candidate was 70% effective on average in a late-stage trial in the UK and Brazil.

As per the details shared, one dosing regimen given to 2,741 volunteers had shown the efficacy of 90% when the vaccine was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart and another dosing regimen, given to 8,895 individuals showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses, one month apart.

In India, a phase 2/3 trial being conducted on 1,600 individuals, however, is aimed at looking for the only immunogenicity and not for actual protection against Covid-19 as per vaccine’s trial design.

Also, as the trial in India involves the dosing regimen with two full doses, the regulator can accept just the 62% efficacy and the bridging immunogenicity from SII and grant the approval for restricted use, officials said.

Experts said even with the lowered efficacy, the vaccine can be counted as “safe and effective”. “Even the lowest efficacy results are at 60-70%, making it a viable vaccine against the virus,” said a vaccine scientist with a government institution.

“However, it is likely that varied age groups with different dosage forms will result in slight variations and efficacy,” he said.

The scientist also said there are differences in the primary endpoints of the 3 clinical trials in India for the vaccine by SII, Russia’s Sputnik V and indigenously developed vaccines candidates.