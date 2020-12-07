STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sharad Pawar a senior but fell short to understand Rahul Gandhi: Congress

Balasaheb Thorat said Rahul Gandhi has acceptability in the Congress and the party is getting organised under his leadership.

Published: 07th December 2020 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior politician Sharad Pawar seems to have fallen short to understand Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat said on Monday, days after the NCP chief reportedly observed that the former Congress president apparently lacked consistency.

Speaking to reporters here, Thorat, who heads the state Congress unit, also praised Rahul Gandhi for "emerging out of a personal crisis and leading the party".

In an interview to a Marathi daily, Pawar had reportedly said Rahul Gandhi appeared to lack consistency.

Thorat said Rahul Gandhi has acceptability in the Congress and the party is getting organised under his leadership.

He alleged that "some machineries of the BJP have been targeting Rahul Gandhi".

"But, Rahulji will lead us successfully...We accept the seniority of honourable Pawar saheb. But he has fallen short in understanding Rahul ji it seems," Thorat added.

Pawar's comments seem to have not gone down well with the Congress, which is a constituent in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government along with the NCP.

On Saturday, state minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur said constituents of the MVA dispensation should stop commenting on the Congress leadership if they want a "stable" government in the state.

When asked about Thakurs comments, Thorat said, She said what the Congressmen felt about Pawar saheb's remarks".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi Sharad Pawar
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp