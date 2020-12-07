STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

They only thinks about billionaires: Priyanka attacks BJP over unpaid dues of UP farmers

Meanwhile, Congress alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to weaken farmers by destroying the minimum support price system.

Published: 07th December 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the BJP government over unpaid dues to sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP government has Rs 20,000 crores to build a new Parliament corridor, Rs 16,000 crores to buy a special plane for PM. However, it has no money to pay Rs 14,000 crores dues to the sugarcane farmers of UP. The price of sugarcane has not increased since 2017. This government only thinks about billionaires," Vadra tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to weaken farmers by destroying the minimum support price system.

"The Prime Minister wants to weaken farmers by destroying the minimum support price system. Every decision of the Prime Minister is intended to bring profits to the capitalists. Farmers have now understood this conspiracy," Congress tweeted.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi BJP Congress Farm Laws
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp