STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Voting underway in fourth phase of DDC polls in J&K, 138 candidates in fray

The polling for 34 DDC seats -- 17 in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu division -- began at 7 am but the turnout was less at polling stations in the Valley due to biting cold.

Published: 07th December 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes during the second phase of the District Development Council DDC elections at Meen Sarkar Sambha in Jammu Tuesday Dec. 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Polling for the fourth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on a dull note as fog and chilly weather kept most people indoors early on Monday, officials said.

The polling for 34 DDC seats -- 17 in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu division -- began at 7 am but the turnout was less at polling stations in the Valley due to biting cold, they said.

Voter turnout is expected to pick up later in the day, and polling is scheduled to conclude at 2 pm, the officials.

There are 138 candidates, including 48 women, in the fray in the Kashmir division, while in the Jammu division, 111 candidates, including 34 women, are contesting in the fourth of the eight-phase DDC polls, which began on November 28.

By-elections to vacant panch and sarpanch seats in the Union Territory are also being held along with the DDC polls.

There were 123 sarpanch vacancies notified in the fourth phase and out of these, 45 got filled unopposed.

Polling is being conducted in 50 constituencies and 137 candidates, including 47 women, are in the fray, the officials said.

Out of the total 1,207 panch vacancies notified in this phase, 416 got filled unopposed.

Voting is taking place in 216 constituencies and there are 478 candidates, including 129 women, in the fray, they said.

In the fourth phase, 7,17,322 people are eligible to vote and this includes 3,76,797 men and 3,40,525 women.

Of the total, 3,50,149 electors are from the Jammu division and 3,67,173 are from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

There are 1,910 polling stations set up across the Union Territory for this phase, out of which 781 are in the Jammu division and 1,129 are in the Kashmir division.

Out of the total polling stations, 212 have been allotted for by-elections to vacant sarpanch seats and 219 for panch seats.

The officials said that 1,152 polling station have been categorised as hypersensitive and 349 as sensitive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DDC Elections 2020 DDC Polls 2020
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp