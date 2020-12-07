STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yuvraj Singh's father backs sportstars returning awards to express solidarity with farmers

Sportspersons of Punjab and Haryana have been returning their awards -- Padma, Dronacharya, and Arjuna award -- in order to show solidarity with the farmers.

Published: 07th December 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Yograj Singh, the father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, on Monday, urged the Central Government to listen to the demands of the farmers and he also backed all sportsperson who are returning their awards in order to show support with the protesting farmers.

"Farmers are demanding the right thing, the government should listen to them. It is really high time that the government should come up with solutions in this regard and I back all those sportspersons who are returning their prestigious award," Yograj told ANI.

"Sportspersons returning award does not mean that they are defaming the award, it is their way to show their solidarity with the protesting farmers. Awards are earned by hard work of many years, it is not easy to get so if they are returning it, I back them. I am also with farmers, they are demanding the right thing," he added.

Sportspersons of Punjab and Haryana have been returning their awards (Padma, Dronacharya, and Arjuna award ) in order to show solidarity with the farmers.

Speaking about returning the awards, wrestler Kartar Singh told ANI: "In support to farmers in their protest, we will return awards."

Boxer Vijender Singh, who joined the farmers' agitation at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border), on Sunday, had also said that he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the new agriculture laws are not withdrawn.

ALSO READ | Will return Khel Ratna if farmers' demands not accepted, says Boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh

Addressing a gathering of protestors, Singh said, "I came here today as our big brother Punjab is here, so how can people of Haryana lag behind. If the government does not withdraw the black laws, I will return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award--the highest sporting honour of the nation."

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, former national boxing coach Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu had also decided to return his Dronacharya Award to show solidarity with agitating farmers.

Thousands of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

