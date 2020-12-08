STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'#Aaj_Bharat_Bandh_Hai': Plough, tractor trend on Twitter as farmers protest in solidarity

Other hashtags widely used by the netizens were #TractorToTwitter, #IStandWithFarmers, #Kisan, #FarmersProtest and #NoFarmersNoFood.

Published: 08th December 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi farmers protests

Farmers raise slogans at Singhu border during Delhi Chalo protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Social media was abuzz on Tuesday with messages of solidarity with the agitating farmers on ''Bharat Bandh'' day as netizens made ploughs, tractors, crops and ''Kisan'' trend on Twitter in support of the protesters'' demands.

A nationwide agitation was held on the call of ''December 8 Kisan Mahaandolan'' as protesting farmers vociferously reiterated their demand of repealing the new farm laws, which they have termed as "kala kanoon".

As the agitation picked up in the morning, the hashtag #Aaj_Bharat_Bandh_Hai was trending till late afternoon.

Other hashtags widely used by the netizens were #TractorToTwitter, #IStandWithFarmers, #Kisan, #FarmersProtest and #NoFarmersNoFood.

Many users also shared videos of deserted markets in cities in Gujarat, Maharashtra and other states to show the impact of the stir.

"I stand with Farmers and strongly support .. Kisaan hai toh Desh hai. #AajBharatBandhHai," tweeted user @gschahal, and shared a photo from the main protest site at Delhi-Haryana border.

Images of ploughs locking a door drawn in the shape of India''s map and tractors triumphing over odds were widely shared to convey the idea of bandh and farmers'' struggle.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who recently had an ugly spat with actress Kangana Ranaut over the farmers'' protest issue, shared posters of ''Bharat Bandh'' and the trending hashtag #AajBharatBandhHai.

Many other Twitter users posted posters, pictures and videos to convey their solidarity with the farmers.

"Finally Thumbs upThumbs upThumbs up Worldwide trending on number 1 #AajBharatBandhHai," wrote @JowanjotKaur while sharing an image of a Punjabi ''kisan'' holding a flag atop the hood of a tractor.

Bharat Kisan Union tweeted bilingually: "Keep supporting! Strengthen Farmer''s Voice! Maximum Retweet! #8December #Bharat_Bandh #FarmersProtestDelhi2020 #FarmersDelhiProtest #FarmersDilliChalo #AajBharatBandhHai,” #RepealBlackLaws #FarmersProtest2020."

Another user @JAafia tweeted: "I stand with Our Kissan Brothers I support #bharathbandh Raised fist Farm laws need to be revoked and Justice should be done to our Farmer Brothers Raised fist Agree = Retweet Down pointing backhand index #i_stand_with_farmers #FarmerProtest #NoFarmersNoFood #AajBharatBandhHai _Rahega #AajBharatBandhHai."

The user posted an image of a lock and chain over the map of India to represent the nationwide stir.

"Farmer is the only man in our economy who buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale.  No Farmer No Food Ear of rice Ear of rice Ear of rice Ear of rice I stand with Our Farmer Brother," said @MukeskkumarsRES.

Another Twitter user @TiwanaAmann shared an image of Muslims and Sikhs praying at a protest site, side by side, and wrote: "It feels so proud to see how this movement has made people united all over the world . Nobody might have thought farmers would trend today."

User @VenkatBhandari3 used an image of a plough figuratively locking the ''door of India'' and tweeted: "Farmers are backbone of country they give us food on plate but they get tear gas,water canons and sticks on them #ISTANDWITHFARMER #AajBharatBandhHai."

"Farmers play a vital role in the Earth''s Foodsystem, without them human race''s survival is difficult. #FarmBills is also a huge threat towards the global food security. Let us support #BharatBandh," wrote user @KTRTRS.

"I am a Panjabi, I am a farmer Tractor⁣ ⁣I grew up in a village as a farmer, my whole village in Panjab is a farming community ! ⁣ ⁣ I will ALWAYS stand with my people Raised fistRaised fist⁣ ⁣ #IamAFarmer #SonOfPanjab #StandWithFarmers #Farmers #FarmerProtest #TractorToTwitter," tweeted @RaviSinghKA.

User @Sardarn57844700 shared a poster with a message: "The whole county stands with Annadata''."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Bandh farmers protests Twitter trends Farm laws
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp