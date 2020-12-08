Amid protest and bandh, 32-year-old farmer found dead at Tikri border

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old farmer from Haryana's Sonipat was found dead at Tikri border here on Tuesday, on a day the farmers' protest in and around Delhi entered 13th day with a Bharat bandh called by them.

The farmer has been identified as Ajay Moor, a resident of Sonipat's Gohana area. His family members have been informed, police said.

"Moor had been sleeping in an open park. Today morning he was found dead. The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination," a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway to find out the cause of death.

READ| Bharat Bandh: BJP, Congress workers clash in Rajasthan, non-essential services suspended

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

READ: AAP says CM Kejriwal under house arrest, Delhi Police denies claim

Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the central government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called for another meeting on December 9.