Bharat Bandh: AAP activists detained for bid to gherao Union Agriculture Minister's home in Gwalior

In MP, the protests largely seemed confined to the Gwalior-Chambal region, which is the home turf of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Published: 08th December 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Sporadic protests were reported during the Bharat Bandh across Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The protests largely seemed confined to the Gwalior-Chambal region, which is the home turf of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

In Gwalior, as many as 30 AAP activists were detained on trying to gherao Tomar's residence.

Opposition Congress, CPI, and SP activists forced the closure of shops in some areas of the Gwalior district. In capital Bhopal, while farmers continued their agitation at Neelam Park, the Congress workers led by former Union minister Arun Yadav forced the closure of shops in the Roshanpura area.

Largely, the Bharat Bandh ended up becoming a show of strength by opposition Congress across the state. Protests by Congress were reported from Bhind, Morena, and Khargone district.

Interestingly, no farmers' protest was witnessed in the Mandsaur district, which was the epicentre of violent farmer's stir in 2017.

Instead of farmers, it was Congress workers who protested in Shamgarh town of Mandsaur district.

In Indore, meanwhile, the administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPc. Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, along with party MLAs -- Jeetu Patwari, Sanjay Shukla, and Vishal Patel -- held a meeting in support of farmers at Chhavni Mandi amid heightened police presence.

