Bharat Bandh against farm laws evokes huge response in Bihar, traffic paralysed

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bharat Bandh called by 24 farmers' associations on Tuesday against the new farm laws evoked a massive response across Bihar where more than 80% of the population is engaged in agricultural work.

Thousands of people, owing allegiance to different political parties including the RJD, Jan Adhikar Party and others, paralyzed vehicular movement throughout the state since early morning.

In districts like Muzaffarpur, Jehanabad, Ara, Lakhisarai, Vaishali, Patna, Samastipur and others, especially from where the migration of labourers is reported to be high, the bandh evoked a massive response.

According to reports reaching the state headquarters, train services at Lakhisarai and some other places were disrupted for a short while by supporters of the bandh.

In Jehanabad, Ara, Muzaffarpur, Patna and other places, supporters of the bandh damaged window panes of vehicles and disrupted traffic by placing burning tyres on the roads.

In Patna, hundreds of supporters of political parties including CPI ML and other left wing parties demonstrated on the streets.

In Samastipur and other districts, wedding rituals were also affected due to vehicles not being allowed to ply on the roads.

In Patna, JAP workers allegedly indulged in hoongalism while in Kaimur and other areas, National Highways were blocked.

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA called the Bharat Bandh a flop, accusing the opposition of venting their ire over the recent defeat in the assembly elections.