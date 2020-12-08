STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bharat Bandh against farm laws evokes huge response in Bihar, traffic paralysed

Thousands of people, owing allegiance to different political parties including the RJD, Jan Adhikar Party and others, paralyzed vehicular movement throughout the state since early morning

Published: 08th December 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Supporters of the Bharat Bandh in Patna (Photo | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bharat Bandh called by 24 farmers' associations on Tuesday against the new farm laws evoked a massive response across Bihar where more than 80% of the population is engaged in agricultural work.

Thousands of people, owing allegiance to different political parties including the RJD, Jan Adhikar Party and others, paralyzed vehicular movement throughout the state since early morning.

In districts like Muzaffarpur, Jehanabad, Ara, Lakhisarai, Vaishali, Patna, Samastipur and others, especially from where the migration of labourers is reported to be high, the bandh evoked a massive response.

According to reports reaching the state headquarters, train services at Lakhisarai and some other places were disrupted for a short while by supporters of the bandh.

In Jehanabad, Ara, Muzaffarpur, Patna and other places, supporters of the bandh damaged window panes of vehicles and disrupted traffic by placing burning tyres on the roads.

In Patna, hundreds of supporters of political parties including CPI ML and other left wing parties demonstrated on the streets.

In Samastipur and other districts, wedding rituals were also affected due to vehicles not being allowed to ply on the roads.

In Patna, JAP workers allegedly indulged in hoongalism while in Kaimur and other areas, National Highways were blocked.

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA called the Bharat Bandh a flop, accusing the opposition of venting their ire over the recent defeat in the assembly elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Bihar Farmers protest
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp