STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bharat Bandh call by farmers not political: Sanjay Raut attacks Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has also supported the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers who have been protesting on Delhi's borders for over 10 days.

Published: 08th December 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Terming Bharat bandh called by farmers against the new Agri laws as 'apolitical bandh,' Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reiterated the Shiv Sena's support to the bandh and said that if the central leadership has a heart than they should go and talk to farmers.

"It is no political Bandh. It's our sentiment. Farmer organizations agitating in Delhi aren't carrying any political flag. It is our duty to stand in unity with farmers and stay connected to their sentiments. There is no politics here and there shouldn't be."

"If the Government has a heart, be it the Home Minister or the Prime Minister, they themselves will go and talk to them (farmers)," Raut added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has also supported the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers who have been protesting on Delhi's borders for over 10 days, demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Farmers Protests Farm Laws Bharat Bandh
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp