STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bharat Bandh: Mixed response in Jharkhand, minister takes to streets against farm laws

Congress and other opposition parties such as JMM, RJD, and Left Parties also came out on streets in support of Bharat Bandh.

Published: 08th December 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters march in Ranchi during the Bharat Bandh against central farm laws (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand witnessed mixed response during the day-long Bharat Bandh on Tuesday and most of the shops and business establishments remained closed since morning as a precautionary measure. 

Agriculture Minister Badal Patralkeh took to the streets and appealed to shopkeepers to support Bharat Bandh against the three farm laws passed by the centre.

“We have come out on the streets against the death warrant which has been passed in the form of farm laws. The agitation will be continued till it is not taken back by the centre. This is just a beginning; we will take it to the conclusion as we are getting all-round support from farmers and general people,”
said agriculture minister Badal Patralekh.

Congress and other opposition parties such as JMM, RJD, and Left Parties also came out on streets in support of Bharat Bandh in different groups disrupting smooth movement of traffic at Albert Ekka Chowk and main road in Ranchi.

State unit Congress chief and finance minister Rameshwar Oraon claimed that if there is no minimum support price (MSP), agriculture will not remain a profit-making sector and collapse. In such a case, the government will have to import food grains making the country dependent on other countries.

Meanwhile, long-distance buses remained cancelled due to which commuters had to face problems. The local public transport was largely affected as traffic remained disrupted due to the presence of protesters on streets throughout the day.

Though government offices and banks remained open it witnessed negligible footfall due to the Bandh call.

Adequate arrangements were made by the district administration to deal with any untoward incident during the bandh in Ranchi and other districts of Jharkhand.

Bandh supporters also came out on the streets in Giridih, Simdega, Godda, Chaibasa, and Dumka blocking roads.

In Bokaro, the protesters tried to disrupt the Patna-Ranchi Janshatabdi Express train by staging a dharna on the railway track but were dragged out from there by Railway Police Force (RPF). Similar attempts were made in Dumka following which the protesters were taken into custody, only to be released later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Jharkhand Bandh farmers protest central farm laws
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp