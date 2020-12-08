Bharat Bandh: Mixed response in Jharkhand, minister takes to streets against farm laws

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand witnessed mixed response during the day-long Bharat Bandh on Tuesday and most of the shops and business establishments remained closed since morning as a precautionary measure.

Agriculture Minister Badal Patralkeh took to the streets and appealed to shopkeepers to support Bharat Bandh against the three farm laws passed by the centre.

“We have come out on the streets against the death warrant which has been passed in the form of farm laws. The agitation will be continued till it is not taken back by the centre. This is just a beginning; we will take it to the conclusion as we are getting all-round support from farmers and general people,”

said agriculture minister Badal Patralekh.

Congress and other opposition parties such as JMM, RJD, and Left Parties also came out on streets in support of Bharat Bandh in different groups disrupting smooth movement of traffic at Albert Ekka Chowk and main road in Ranchi.

State unit Congress chief and finance minister Rameshwar Oraon claimed that if there is no minimum support price (MSP), agriculture will not remain a profit-making sector and collapse. In such a case, the government will have to import food grains making the country dependent on other countries.

Meanwhile, long-distance buses remained cancelled due to which commuters had to face problems. The local public transport was largely affected as traffic remained disrupted due to the presence of protesters on streets throughout the day.

Though government offices and banks remained open it witnessed negligible footfall due to the Bandh call.

Adequate arrangements were made by the district administration to deal with any untoward incident during the bandh in Ranchi and other districts of Jharkhand.

Bandh supporters also came out on the streets in Giridih, Simdega, Godda, Chaibasa, and Dumka blocking roads.

In Bokaro, the protesters tried to disrupt the Patna-Ranchi Janshatabdi Express train by staging a dharna on the railway track but were dragged out from there by Railway Police Force (RPF). Similar attempts were made in Dumka following which the protesters were taken into custody, only to be released later.