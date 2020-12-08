Bharat Bandh: Mixed response in UP, scores of SP and Congress workers taken into custody

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The Bharat Bandh call given by a number of farmer unions against the three central farm laws evoked a mixed response in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday with shops, markets, business establishments and offices remaining largely open. However, Samajwadi Party and Congress workers held protests in a number of districts and even stopped trains in Prayagaraj and Varanasi.

Right from the morning, Samajwadi Party MLCs, including Rajpal Kashyap, Ashu Malik, Sunil Sajan and Anand Bhaduaria staged a silent protest by sitting near the statue of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh at the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow in support of the bandh.

However, life in the state capital remained mostly unaffected with District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash saying that attendances in offices were absolutely normal. “The impact (of the Bharat Bandh) was almost nil in Lucknow as all the markets were open. The mandis were also open,” he said. But one of the biggest mandis of fruits and vegetables -- Dubagga -- saw no customers owing to the bandh.

Even banking activities were normal with no impact of the bandh, said Dilip Chauhan, UP General Secretary of All India Bank Officers’ Confederation. Samajwadi Party workers came out on the streets of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, raising slogans in support of the ‘Bharat Bandh’, leading to clashes with police at many places. They stopped the Bundelkhand Express at Prayagraj station and Gwalior bound train at Madudih station in Varanasi by raising slogans and lying down on the tracks.

Scores of Samajwadi Party leaders were taken into custody across the state. In Mainpuri, lawyers abstained from work and business at the wholesale grain market was affected, while for other establishments in the district, it was a normal day. Mainpuri happens to be the parliamentary constituency of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Farmers were seen blocking the highways and Yamuna Expressway in western UP districts including Amroha, Baghpat, Meerut, Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar. In Aligarh, hundreds of farmers squatted on a road leading to the Yamuna Expressway and blocked traffic for several hours.

SP leader and former minister Arvind Singh Gope was allegedly put under house arrest in Barabanki. Senior Congress leader Pradeep Mathur also claimed that he was arrested along with many party workers in Mathura.

There were also reports of Congress leaders and workers being put under house arrest or getting arrested in Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Chitrakoot, Saharanpur and Kanpur. A senior state government official, however, asserted that the situation was peaceful in the state.