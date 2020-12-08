STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat Bandh: Shops shut, public transport hit in Chhattisgarh

Leaders of the ruling Congress, including MLAs and workers, have come out on streets at many places in Raipur and are appealing people to express solidarity with farmers.

Published: 08th December 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers shout slogans during a protest against the central government s recent agricultural reforms. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Major cities in Chhattisgarh, including capital Raipur, wore a deserted look on Tuesday morning with most of the business establishments remaining closed as part of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre's new agriculture laws.

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) chief Mohan Markam and the party workers will visit Donde Khurd village in Raipur district to support the farmers' agitation, a party spokesperson said.

"At least 36 farmers, labourers and social organisations led by Chhattisgarh Kisan Majdoor Mahasangh (CKMM) have been staging protests at various locations in the state in support of the shutdown," said Sanket Thakur, member of CKMM's convener board.

In the state capital, farmers have gathered at Budha Talab dharna sthal from where they will take out a rally seeking support of people, he said.

Various trade unions and road transport associations have also extended their support to the Bandh, Thakur added.

The Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries has decided to keep businesses and shops shut till 2 pm.

Public transport was virtually off the roads in Raipur as the autorickshaw union has supported the bandh.

Police personnel have been deployed in various parts of the city and on main roads to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the bandh also evoked good response in Raigarh, Korba, Bilaspur, Jagdalpur and Rajandgaon.

Emergency services like hospitals, ambulances, fire- brigade and medicine shops have been exempted.

