Bhim Army workers lathicharged on way to Ghazipur border, several opposition politicians detained

Leaders of various opposition parties claimed they were placed under house arrest for supporting the 'Bharat Bandh'.

Published: 08th December 2020 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army Supporters

Bhim Army Supporters (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Leaders of various political parties were confined to their houses in Ghaziabad on Tuesday during 'Bharat Bandh' called by protesting farmers while Bhim Army workers were lathicharged as they headed to the demonstrations in Ghazipur border.

Bhim Army spokesman Satyapal Chaudhary said the Ghaziabad police lathicharged half-a-dozen party workers when they were trying to join the 'Bharat Bandh' that left three persons injured.

A video clip went viral purportedly showing the party workers being hit by police lathis.

On the contrary, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said that the workers were only detained.

Meanwhile, leaders of various opposition parties claimed they were placed under house arrest for supporting the 'Bharat Bandh'.

SSP Naithani, though, said the politicians were kept under preventive custody at their homes.

Congress district president Bijendra Yadav claimed he was kept under house arrest since Monday night but managed to reach the party office in the morning where he was detained by police.

He said former minister Satish Sharma and Congress leader Narendra Rathi were also kept under preventive custody at their respective homes.

Samajwadi Party general secretary Virendra Yadav claimed he was restricted from stepping out of his house.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) spokesman Inderjit Singh Teetu said he was detained at home in the morning.

