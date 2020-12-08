STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bombay High Court seeks to know action taken by other democracies over offensive tweets

The Bombay HC sought to know what democracies across the world did about offensive tweets or posts on social media.

Published: 08th December 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter, Tweet

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought to know what democracies across the world did about offensive tweets or posts on social media.

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik was hearing the final arguments on a plea filed by Mumbai resident Sunaina Holey, who has been booked by the Azad Maidan police for allegedly posting offensive tweets against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya.

Holey, through her counsel Abhinav Chandrachud, has sought that the FIR against her be quashed.

During the day's hearing, advocate Chandrachud argued that the facts in the FIR against Holey did not reveal any offence, and said that she had merely posted a video and was not the author or creator of the same.

Advocate Chandrachud further argued that Holey had not referred to any community, caste or religion in her post and therefore, the post did not constitute any offence.

The Maharashtra government's counsel senior advocate Manoj Mohite, however, told the court that an officer of the Mumbai police's social media department found "something fishy" in Holey's tweets and hence an FIR was registered.

At this, the court asked what other democracies in the world did in similar cases.

The court said that the advocates from both sides must throw some light on the stand taken by other democracies, as the same might be useful for academic purposes too in the future.

"In the entire world, how many democratic countries are there like India? In those countries, what is the stand taken on such tweets, WhatsApp messages or any criticism?" the bench asked.

"Give details of it if it is possible, for academic interest," it stated.

The arguments will continue on December 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Bombay HC offensive tweets
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp