STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IMA Gujarat protests over order allowing Ayurveda doctors to train for surgeries

The IMA has announced a token strike on December 11, where non-emergency and non-COVID-19 services will be withdrawn for 12 hours.

Published: 08th December 2020 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Members of the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Gujarat chapter on Tuesday held state-wide protests against the government's notification allowing postgraduate students of Ayurveda to study and practice surgical procedures.

As part of the nationwide protest call, the IMA Gujarat staged protests and handed over memorandums to deputy collectors and mamlatdars, demanding the withdrawal of the Central Council of Indian Medicine's (CCIM) notification and dissolution of the NITI Aayog committees for integration of various systems of medicine.

There are more than 28,000 registered members of Gujarat IMA, including 9,000 in Ahmedabad, who supported and took part in the protest, secretary of IMA Gujarat Kamlesh Saini said.

The IMA has also announced a token strike on December 11, where non-emergency and non-COVID-19 services will be withdrawn for 12 hours, he said.

Doctors are demanding the withdrawal of the CCIM notification, which allows legal practice of surgeries by Ayurveda practitioners, and formation of four committees by NITI Aayog for the integration of all systems of medicine, which the IMA said will only lead to "mixopathy".

"The IMA demands withdrawal of the CCIM order and dissolution of the NITI Aayog committees for integration. It appeals to the government to consider the sensitivity of the medical fraternity and take appropriate steps," the association stated in its memorandum.

The IMA will be constrained to intensify the agitation until steps towards implementing mixopathy are abandoned, the memorandum stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayurveda Doctors Ayurveda IMA Indian Medical Association
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp