India in advantageous position with huge skilled workforce for post-COVID-19 world: PM Modi

In a message to TiE Global Summit, PM said the nation was marching ahead with its resolute resolve to build a strong and self-resilient India that encapsulates the vision of world welfare.

Published: 08th December 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Observing that overcoming challenges in the post-COVID-19 world and keeping up with the emerging trends is crucial for businesses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was in an advantageous position with its huge pool of skilled workforce.

In a written message to the three-day TiE Global Summit (TGS) being held virtually, Modi said over the last six and of years, the government has injected a new spirit through wide-ranging reforms in policies and governance and as a force multiplier, technology has been making a positive impact in lives of crores of people.

"Overcoming the challenges in the post COVID-19 world and keeping up with the emerging trends and opportunities is crucial for the businesses and enterprises to stay relevant. In such a scenario India finds itself in an advantageous position with its huge pool of skilled workforce and demographic potential," he said in the message.

The PM said the nation was marching ahead with its resolute resolve to build a strong and self-resilient India that encapsulates the vision of world welfare and full integration.

The intellect and intent of the youth powers the country's transformation trajectory that has witnessed unprecedented pace and scale in the last few years.

Comprehensive measures with integrated approach have enabled a robust ecosystem for enterprise and innovation and have given wings to the ambitions and aspirations of the nation, he said.

According to Modi, initiatives such as TiE Global Summit add strength to the youthful nation's entrepreneurial energy.

He expressed hope that the gathering of industry leaders, investors, policymakers and various other stakeholders would come up with a future ready roadmap fostering innovation, cooperation and entrepreneurship.

The event is scheduled to be inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday evening while Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana Industries and IT minister K T Rama Rao and Andhra Pradesh leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu are expected to attend the summit.

 

