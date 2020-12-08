STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jailed activist Gautam Navlakha's spectacles 'stolen': Family

Gautam Navlakha had surrendered before the NIA, which is probing the nearly three-year-old case, on April 14, 2020.

Published: 08th December 2020 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde

Civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The family members of activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case, on Monday claimed his spectacles were "stolen" from the Taloja prison where he is lodged, causing acute discomfort to him given his extremely poor eyesight.

They said Navlakha's spectacles were "stolen" on November 27 and he was yet to get a new pair of glasses for which they blamed the prison authorities.

They claimed Navlakha is "almost blind" without the spectacles and yet, when they sent a pair of new glasses to him by post earlier this month, the prison authorities refused to accept the eyewear and sent it back.

"Presently Gautam Navlakha is in acute distress, is unable to see things around him and consequently his blood pressure has shot up," read a statement circulated in the evening by Navlakha's lawyers that was signed by the activist's wife Sahba Husain.

The statement also had an image of the postal receipt of the parcel containing the pair of spectacles that was sent to the Taloja prison located in adjoining Raigad district.

In the statement, Navlakha's family claimed though he was in much distress following the loss of his glasses, the activist was permitted by the prison authorities to call his family only on November 30.

It said the conduct of the prison authorities was "perverse and cruel".

Navlakha had surrendered before the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the nearly three-year-old case, on April 14, 2020.

Between August 29 and October 1, 2018, the activist had been kept under house arrest.

The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Maharashtra's Pune district on December 31, 2017, which, the police alleged, was funded by Maoists.

The speeches made by some activists at the conclave triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on outskirts of Pune city the next day, according to the police charge sheet.

The NIA later took over the case in which several activists and academicians have been named as accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Navlakha
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp