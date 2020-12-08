STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K DDC polls pass off peacefully, ex-militant’s wife among contestants

The 249 candidates whose fate was decided by the voters on the day included a woman from Muzaffarabad, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Published: 08th December 2020

Voters waiting to cast their votes at Laar in Ganderbal district | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The 4th phase of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday witnessed peaceful polling with 50.08 per cent voter turnout.

The candidate, Somiya Sadaf, married a former militant in the border district of Kupwara and had come to Kashmir along with her husband in 2010.

She is contesting from Dragmulla seat of the Kupwara district.J&K Election Commissioner K K Sharma said peaceful polling was held in all the 34 constituencies — 17 each in Kashmir and Jammu.

Out of the total electorate of 7,17,322 (3,76,797 men and 3,40,525 women) entitled to cast their vote in the 4th phase, a total of 3,64,527 voters exercised their right.

Sharma said 31.95 per cent polling took place in Kashmir and 69.31 per cent in Jammu region.

“The overall poll percentage for 4th phase remained 50.08 per cent,” he said.

The authorities had made elaborate security arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls.

The last phase of DDC polls would be held on December 19 and the counting of votes would take place on December 22.

The DDC polls assume significance as it is the first major electoral exercise in Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories.

