Maharashtra government has chalked out plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution: Rajesh Tope

Rajesh Tope said that Maharashtra government has made preparations for vaccine transportation and inoculation across the state.

Published: 08th December 2020 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 11:03 PM

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JALNA: Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday that the state government has made preparations for vaccine transportation and inoculation across the state.

The Serum Institute of India which is manufacturing 'Covishield' coronavirus vaccine has sought emergency use authorization from Drugs Controller General of India, Tope said, speaking to reporters here.

"We have prepared aplan for transporting the vaccine, training health workers and also put in place cold chain facilities for storage," the minister said.

"I have talked and discussed it with (SII CEO) Adar Poonawala," he added.

To a question, he said there was an acute blood supply shortage in Maharashtra amid the pandemic.

His party, the NCP, was going to hold blood donation camps on the occasion of party president Sharad Pawar's birthday on December 12, and people should take part in it, Tope appealed.

