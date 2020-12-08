STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man in Maharashtra befriends women on matrimony portals, steals valuables

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 38-year-old man, a divorcee, has been arrested for allegedly luring two women with offers of marriage through matrimonial sites to a five-star hotel in Nagpur and stealing cash and valuables, police said on Monday.

The accused Mickey Singh Jageetsingh Sahni was arrested from Baitul district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and valuables worth Rs 7.12 lakh, including seven mobile phones, were seized.

Police also arrested one Anand Shahu (30), a neighbour of Sahni, for allegedly preparing three fake Aadhaar cards for the accused, DCP, Nagpur, Nur-ul-Hasan told reporters.

Sahni registered himself on various matrimonial portals, after his wife divorced him in 2017, with fake profiles in the names of Rumi Arora and Rimpy Khandusa.

The DCP said Sahni's modus operandi was to befriend women on websites, to invite them for a meeting in five-star hotels, and to rob them off their valuables.

Two such offence were committed by Sahni in Nagpur in November this year.

One of the victims hailed from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

"When the woman was resting in the hotel room, the accused allegedly took away her debit card and withdrew Rs 1 lakh. He transferred Rs 40,000 to his bank account. Sahni also took away her gold ornaments, a mobile phone and Rs 12,000," the DCP said, adding that another woman was duped in a similar manner on November 28.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

So far, four women have allegedly been robbed by Sahni on the pretext of marriage, the DCP said.

