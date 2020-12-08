STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya to reopen doors for tourists from December 21

Travellers, however, will have to adhere to a host of guidelines and health protocols to visit the 'Land of Clouds', he said.

Published: 08th December 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Rock garden atop a hillock in Garo Hills of Meghalaya. | (Photo | Prasanta Mazumdar/EPS)

Rock garden atop a hillock in Garo Hills of Meghalaya. | (Photo | Prasanta Mazumdar/EPS)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya will be open to tourists from December 21 for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic made its way into the country earlier this year, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday.

Travellers, however, will have to adhere to a host of guidelines and health protocols to visit the 'Land of Clouds', he said.

"#Meghalaya reopens its #Tourism from 21st December, 2020. The Home of Clouds looks forward to welcoming you," Sangma said on Twitter.

A Tourism Department official said registration would be made mandatory through a dedicated app of Meghalaya Tourism, along with standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place to ensure the safety of everyone.

Visitors will have to upload their photo identity on the app and provide the complete tour itinerary besides showing proof of confirmed booking, the official said.

Upon successful registration, tourists will receive an e-invite which will have to be produced at the entry checkpoint together with a COVID-19 negative certificate not more than 72 hours old.

The state government has also set up a Facilitation Centre at Umling in Ri Bhoi district, where those visiting the state are to mandatorily check in, he said.

Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum Chairperson Alan West welcomed the decision, and urged visitors to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

In 2019, over 1.2 million domestic and international tourists had visited the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya tourism Shillong COVID-19
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp