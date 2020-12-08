STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More farmers arrive from Haryana, Punjab; bandh likely to hit supply of rations for protesters

In its wake, the Delhi Police beefed up security at all border points and made arrangements to maintain law and order across the city, including market places.

Published: 08th December 2020 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

A farmer at the Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centre's farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday

A farmer at the Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centre's farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More farmers from Punjab and Haryana trickled in at the Singhu border on tractor-trolleys and cars on Tuesday amid heavy security presence as a nationwide protest called their representatives against the Centre's agri laws was underway.

The 'Bharat Bandh', however, hit the supply of essentials, including rice, wheat flour, lentils, oil, milk, soap and toothpaste, for the protesters camping at the border for the 13th day on the trot.

"Obviously, the rations supply will be hit. But we have enough stacked up for another 2-3 months. We have come prepared for a long haul," Gurjaint Singh from Panipat said.

But the numbers have started to swell as many more are coming in on bicycles and carts, he said.

At lunch time, the protesters sat in rows for a langar organised by several non-profit organisations.

After having their meals, some went back to rest on their trolleys, while others listened intently to their leaders speaking from podiums.

Punjabi and Haryanvi songs blared from speakers fitted on tractors as youngsters in jeeps and cars filled service lanes in the area.

Many one-stop kiosks along the road have been doling out items of daily need, including inner wear, hair oil, skin cream, socks and soaps, for free to the protesters.

Their numbers has been increasing every day, Rajinder Singh Kohli from Mohali said.

Fewer vehicles plied on roads amid the bandh called by protesting farmer unions.

App-based cabs, auto-rickshaws and DTC buses, however, could been seen on the roads.

Most of the shops on the roads leading to the Singhu border remained shut.

Agitating farmer unions have threatened to block national highways and occupy toll plazas across the country during their 'chakka jam' protest from 11 am to 3 pm as part of their stir.

Emergency services will be exempted during the bandh.

In its wake, the Delhi Police beefed up security at all border points and made arrangements to maintain law and order across the city, including market places.

The bandh has been called against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, all of which were passed by Parliament recently.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Punjab farmers Haryana farmers Farm laws farmers protests
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp