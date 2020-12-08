STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Oppn leaders have consciously decided to stay away from protest sites: Left leaders

The government has accused the opposition parties of supporting the farmers protest for political gains, an allegation denied by the parties, which said that the demands of the farmers were legitimate

Published: 08th December 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bharat Bandh

Political parties staged protest in favour of farmers in view of the Bharat Bandh near Saidapet in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition party leaders have taken a conscious decision to stay away from protest sites, Left leaders said on Tuesday as they extended their support to farmer groups who have called a nationwide bandh against the farm laws.

The government has accused the opposition parties of supporting the farmers protest for political gains, an allegation denied by the parties, which said that the demands of the farmers were legitimate.

"It is a conscious decision on our part to stay away from the protest sites. The farmer groups themselves also told us that they would want it this way. So, we have no party banners at the protest sites.

"However, our MPs are there, as parliamentarians, to show solidarity. We do not want to politicise the issue. It's not just the Left parties, but all opposition has taken this call that except MPs no leader will join the farmers," said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Yechury said that party workers are at the spot, but without party posters or banners.

However, at the protest sites, banners of politically-aligned farmer groups and other trade unions could be seen on display.

CPI general secretary D Raja also said that the farmers' agitation was completely non-political and the absence of political leaders at the sites was a decision taken to highlight that.

"We are not sitting at any of the borders because we have decided not to make this struggle political.

We are there with them every step of the way.

Our workers are there and all our party units are holding rallies and demonstrations.

We don't want to politicise it," said Raja.

A nationwide strike called by farmer unions against the Centre's agri laws was underway on Tuesday with rousing speeches and sloganeering at Delhi's border points amid tight security arrangements, even as most of the city's markets remained open.

Protesting farmers have threatened to block key roads and occupy toll plazas as part of their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' to press for repeal of the new farm laws.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Left parties Sitaram Yechury Indian Opposition parties
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp