Shops, commercial establishments closed in Punjab in view of 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmers

Petroleum dealers in the state closed filling stations to back the call for the nationwide strike.

Published: 08th December 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard outside Amritsar Railway Station during a nationwide strike called by agitating farmers to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Shops and commercial establishments remained shut at many places in Punjab on Tuesday morning in view of a 'Bharat Bandh' called by agitating farmer unions to protest the Centre's three agri laws.

There are over 3,400 fuel pumps in Punjab.

In neighbouring BJP-JJP ruled Haryana, opposition parties Congress and Indian National Lok Dal have extended their support to the 'Bharat Bandh'.

Farmers started assembling on highways and other key roads in both states from the morning.

"We will hold a protest peacefully," a farmer said in Mohali.

In Ludhiana, a group of protesters squatted on a road to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Farmer leaders have said they will block key roads and occupy toll plazas during their 'chakka jam' protest from 11 am to 3 pm.

Police personnel have been deployed in adequate strength in both the states to maintain law and order, officials said.

The Haryana Police had issued a travel advisory stating that people might face traffic blockades on various roads and highways of the state.

In Punjab, farmer leaders on Monday morning appealed to shopkeepers and traders to keep their shutters down.

"We are appealing to people to support farmers' cause, and we are sure of getting support from all sections of the society," a leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said in Amritsar.

Several unions representing government employees, arthiyas (commission agents) and transporters have extended their support to the farmers' protest.

Besides, all major political parties in Punjab, the ruling Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal have also extended their support.

Over 50,000 government employees in Punjab have taken mass casual leave in support of farmers, said Punjab Civil Secretariat Staff Association president Sukhchain Khaira.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, an apex gurdwara body, has also announced to keep its offices and institutions shut to express solidarity with the farmers.

Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni has appealed to all sections of the society to observe complete shutdown to support the farmers.

"Everyone should hold a peaceful protest," he said in a video message.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police traffic advisory issued on Monday had said "the main national highways, Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48), may also see some traffic disruptions for a short time.

The peak time of impact is expected to be between 12 pm to 3 pm".

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other areas have stayed put at various Delhi border points, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

