Srinagar diary

Univ gets Centre of Excellence for glacial studies

In a move that could give a huge fillip to research promotion and development at University of Kashmir, the Union Department of Science and Technology has awarded the varsity with an ambitious Centre of Excellence for Glacial Studies (CoEGS) in the Western Himalayas. The CoEGS at University of Kashmir is among three Centres of Excellence awarded by the DST as part of its National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE). The CoEGS, which is budgeted at approximately `8 crore, is an attempt to boost the glaciological research activities in the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR).

Seventh economic census begins in Srinagar

The administration is conducting the 7th economic census in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley as part of the nationwide exercise to collect data on non-agricultural economic activities. Being held under the provisions of the Collection of Statistics Act 2008, the census is being conducted through a door-to-door survey of each household and commercial establishment. The data collected — using a mobile application — will include information on basic characteristics of a business or trading establishment like nature of activity, number of persons engaged, type of ownership, etc. The 7th economic census was to be completed by March 2020 but got delayed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Now the deadline for completing the census has been extended till December 31, 2020.

Agriculture university secures 12th rank

The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has secured 12th rank in the all Indian ranking of agricultural universities and research institutes. The ranking was done by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for year 2019 for more than 70 agricultural Universities and Institutes of the country The SKUAST-K had secured bagged 13th position in the previous ICAR ranking. The agriculture university has improved its performance over the last three years in ICAR ranking. It was ranked 27th in 2017 and has now risen to 12th position. The SKUAST-K scientists and teachers association congratulated the scientist fraternity and the supporting staff for achieving the feat.

Audit for infra works

The government has decided to conduct an audit (physical verification) of all completed development works undertaken in J&K in 2019-20 to ensure transparency and quality. The decision to conduct the audit was taken in view of complaints that quality work is not being undertaken. Finance Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta has issued a circular making it mandatory for officials to conduct physical verification of projects/works completed during 2019-20. “100 per cent physical verification has been mandated to instill accountability and transparency,” reads the circular.

