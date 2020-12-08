STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two health officials removed from posts after 18 infants die in 12 days at MP government hospital

Madhya Pradesh health and family welfare minister Dr Prabhuram Chowdhary inspected the Shahdol District Hospital on December 8.

Published: 08th December 2020 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

baby

Most of these infants died due to being born with asphyxia, congenital cardiac deformities, pneumonia or encephalitis like symptoms. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two senior health department officials have been removed from their posts in the wake of the deaths of 18 infants in just 12 days at the Shahdol district hospital of Madhya Pradesh.

The Shahdol district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Rajesh Pandey and district hospital’s civil surgeon VC Baria were removed from their posts, just a few hours after the state’s health and family welfare minister Dr Prabhuram Chowdhary inspected the Shahdol District Hospital on Tuesday.

Earlier, the minister conducted a detailed inspection of the hospital, including the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and Pediatric ICU (ICU), where most of the 18 deaths were reported.

​ALSO READ | Eight infants die at Shahdol district hospital in Madhya Pradesh, probe ordered

Local public representatives, including the BJP MP from Shahdol seat Himadri Singh also accompanied Dr Prabhuram Chowdhary to the hospital.

"The entire government, including the CM is concerned over the deaths of the infants at the hospital. In addition to the existing 20-beds SNCU, another 20-beds SNCU has been sanctioned at the Shahdol district hospital. We don’t want to go into the number of deaths, as we’re concerned even on a single death of a child," said Chowdhary.

ALSO READ | Infants given supplementary foods at higher risk of wasting, finds study

"Two teams have been sent to probe the episode at the hospital as well as the health facilities scenario in Shahdol and the two neighbouring districts. Not only are the facilities at the hospital being upgraded, but even the ANMs and ASHA workers have been directed to go to every village in Shahdol and adjoining two districts to find out kids/infants who are ill and need urgent medical treatment," the minister added.

According to the minister, initial probe has revealed that delay in bringing infants to the hospital on time is the reason behind these deaths. Most of these infants died due to being born with asphyxia, congenital cardiac deformities, pneumonia or encephalitis like symptoms.

"We’re now working at spotting all such ill infants and children in time and getting them treated with necessary medications at the PHCs and CHCs and reporting the most critical cases to the district hospital," the health minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahdol district hospital Madhya Pradesh Infants Death Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp