With Sushil Modi's Rajya Sabha win, BJP leader achieves rare feat in Bihar

Modi had been elected to the state assembly, the state legislative council, the Lok Sabha and now, the Rajya Sabha.

Published: 08th December 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi became the first leader of Bihar BJP who have got the distinction of being elected to four houses of the state and Central legislatures, after being elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Monday .

Prior to Sushil Kumar Modi, only Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nagmani Khushwaha had achieved this feat from the state.

Congratulating SK Modi on being elected to the Upper House of the Parliament, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the former has done a great service to Bihar and also got the distinction of being elected as a member to all the four houses.

SK Modi had held the finance portfolio in the NDA government in Bihar from 2005 to 2020.  He is said to have profound knowledge in the budgeting for state.

He is a lifelong member of the RSS also and had played a big role in organising and mobilising school students during the Sino-Indian war in 1962.

In 1990, he was elected to Bihar assembly from Kumharar assembly seat and had acted as the leader of opposition from 1996 to 2004

He shot to political fame asfter filing a PIL against Lalu Yadav in connection with the fodder scam. He also played a key role in bringing back Nitish Kumar from the Mahagathbandhan camp to form an NDA government in Bihar.

Sources said that he is most likely to head the Union Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs. 

