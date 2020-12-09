STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar college student names Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Leone as parents

Published: 09th December 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone are residents of this north Bihar town and though not married to each other, have a 20-year-old son studying in a college near here.

Authorities at the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University here were flummoxed when screenshot of a BA 2nd year student's purported admit card, which has now gone viral on social media, was brought to their notice.

The examinee, Kundan Kumar, is supposedly a student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College, affiliated to the varsity and situated in Meenapur block of the district.

Against the column of fathers name is printed Emran Hashmi, which despite its different spelling brings to mind the Bollywood actor known for a licentious onscreen persona.

Moreover, the name of Leone, a porn star-turned- Bollywood actress, as the mother, and Chaturbhuj Sthan, the town's infamous red light area, as the address give away the mischief.

"We have ordered an inquiry. It is obviously a mischief and the student might himself be responsible for the same. Based on the report of the inquiry further action will be taken," the university's registrar Ram Krishna Thakur said.

Sources in the varsity said attempts were being made to track down the student with the help of the Aadhar card number and the mobile number printed on the admit card.

