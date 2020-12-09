STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP will win more than 200 seats, dethrone TMC govt: Nadda on Mamata's turf

Nadda landed in Kolkata to take up outreach programmes during her two-day Bengal visit under the banner of the 'Aar Noy Onnay' (no more injustice) campaign.

BJP chief JP Nadda addresses an election campaign rally at Jalley in Darbhanga.

BJP chief JP Nadda. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s national president JP Nadda on Wednesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue of rising intolerance in the state and exuded confidence that that his party will overthrow the TMC government in the 2021 Assembly polls and form the government with more than 200 seats.

"Mamata Banerjee is a byword for intolerance. Lotus will bloom in the 2021 elections and we will dethrone her government. While the BJP runs party through its office, other parties run from home," said Nadda, while addressing party workers at Hastings office.

Nadda landed in Kolkata to take up outreach programmes in Mamata’s Assembly constituency Bhawanipore and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency during her two-day Bengal visit under the banner of 'Aar Noy Onnay' (no more injustice) campaign. He inaugurated eight party offices using a virtual platform and an election management room in the party office.

Nadda was shown black flag when he arrived at the Hastings office by a group of people, without displaying flag or symbol of any political party' protested  demanding withdrawal of Farm Bills

Before visiting Kalighat temple and offering prayer, the BJP chief visited a slum area in Mamata’s backyard and distributed pamphlets mentioning the success of BJP-led central government and failure of TMC-led West Bengal government.

During his stay, Nadda will review the preparations of the party for the April-May 2021 Assembly elections.

