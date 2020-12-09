STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court junks plea seeking to bar Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into Kashi Vishwanath temple

The plea said Priyanka, who hailed from a Christian family, had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by visiting  Kashi Vishwanath temple on March 20, 2019.

Published: 09th December 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Dismissing a petition seeking to bar Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from entering Kashi Vishwanath temple and having darshan of Lord Shiva, the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) of Varanasi said the deity belonged to everyone irrespective of caste, creed, or religion.

CJM SP Yadav, while junking the plea, said that the views expressed by the chief priest of Kashi Vishwanath temple reaffirm the fact that Lord Shiva, the deity at the temple did not belong to one sect or religion.

The CJ added that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had come for darshan of Lord Shiva with a religious feeling which was welcomed. “Otherwise also, devotees of all religions and caste are allowed to pray in the temple. Praying in a temple hurt no one’s religious sentiments,” said the judge. 

He added that AICC general secretary did no such act which could amount to an offence. “As such the petition does not qualify to stand in the court,” he maintained.

Advocate Kamlesh Chandra Tripathi had petitioned the court of CJM filing a plea under Section 156 (3) CrPC claiming that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who hailed from a Christian family, had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by visiting and praying in the sanctum sanctorum of Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on March 20, 2019.

The petitioner claimed that he had earlier urged the Varanasi DM and other officials concerned to stop worship by people of other religions in the temple but no action was taken in that regard.

The petitioner had urged the court to summon the chief management officer of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, its chief priest, and others in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Kashi Vishwanath temple lord shiva
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp