Covid-19: UP in preparatory mode for vaccination

The government is drawing a plan for the transportation and storage of vaccine along with a programme for the training of the health staff available

Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the possibility of much-awaited vaccine for Covid-19 on the horizon and the assurance by PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath government has got into the preparatory mode to start the inoculation process against the pandemic in the state. 

The state government has begun the process of identification of centres where the vaccination will be held.

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari has issued directives to the officials concerned to submit an action plan for the safe transportation and storage of the vaccine at the district level in the next two days.

Tiwari held a high-level preparatory meeting to analyse the preparedness to begin the inoculation process in near future. “Besides, drawing a plan for the transportation and storage, make a programme for the training of the health staff available,” said the chief secretary adding that a large number of health workers would require training on how to administer the vaccine shots to people.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad air cargo gears up for Covid vaccine distribution

He asked officials to take all necessary measures in coordination with the police to ensure foolproof safety of the vaccine once it arrived.

Tiwari asked the officials concerned to make a detailed presentation to him on all the steps that needed to be taken with regard to transportation, storage and safety of the Covid vaccine as well as training of the medical personnel.

“The centres, where the drive of vaccination will be held, are being identified along with a listing of vaccinators and assessment of session sites,” said Additional Chief Secretary (medical health) Amit Mohan Prasad while talking to media persons.

However, he reiterated his appeal to the people to follow the Covid protocol. “With marriage season on, I request the elderly to extend their blessing to the newlyweds over the phone only and stay at home,” he said. Notably, the rate of infection among the elderly is over 10% of the total cases in the state.

