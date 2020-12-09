STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Dire consequences' for no-show at wedding: Leave application lands MP traffic constable in trouble

The constable Dilip Kumar Ahirwar sought special leave for five days from December 7 to attend his brother-in-law's marriage scheduled on December 11.

Published: 09th December 2020 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A traffic police constable in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal landed in trouble for making a bizarre leave application.

The constable Dilip Kumar Ahirwar sought special leave for five days from December 7 to attend his brother-in-law's marriage scheduled on December 11.

In the same leave application addressed to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG Bhopal Urban Range), the constable mentioned an important note that his wife has made it clear that if he failed to attend her brother’s marriage, then he would face 'dire consequences'.

"The applicant's wife has clearly said that if he fails to make it to her brother’s marriage, then he will have to face dire consequences," the note at the end of the leave application mentioned.

Not only had Ahirwar sought the 'special' leave through this application, but he also shared the same application on a WhatsApp group with his colleagues. The application subsequently became viral over various social media platforms.

The leave application was taken as breach of discipline by the DIG-Bhopal Irshad Wali, who subsequently ordered that Ahirwar be attached to the district police lines in Bhopal for the indiscipline.   

"In the past 11 months, he (Ahirwar) has already availed 55 days off and he had rejoined duties on November 28 only, after seven days leave," a senior Bhopal Traffic Police officer told The New Indian Express.

