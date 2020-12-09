STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti claims she was detained at home by authorities for third time in fortnight

Mehbooba Mufti claimed that authorities detained her at her Gupkar Road residence here for the third time in a fortnight.

Published: 09th December 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed that authorities detained her at her Gupkar Road residence here for the third time in a fortnight.

"Illegally detained today for the third time in less than a fortnight. Too much democracy indeed. If my movements are curbed due to 'security concerns' then why are BJP ministers allowed to campaign freely in Kashmir while I've been asked to wait until culmination of DDC elections?" Mehbooba tweeted.

Officials, however, did not comment on the claim.

Mehbooba had claimed on Tuesday that she was not allowed to leave her residence as she wanted to visit Budgam district to meet the families who have been evicted from a forest land by the authorities.

The former chief minister also uploaded an image of a letter purportedly written by the Budgam district authorities to the Special Security Group (SSG) that protects her.

"In view of the prevailing security scenario and recent inputs received from intelligence agencies regarding movement of terrorist groups in the subject area, it is requested that the tour programme of the VIP may be deferred till the culmination of the (DDC) elections," the letter sent on Tuesday to the SSG Director reads.

The letter suggests that the SSG had informed the district administration about Mehbooba wanting to visit Budgam district on Wednesday.

The election to the District Development Councils (DDC) in underway in Jammu and Kashmir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp