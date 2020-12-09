Farmers vs Centre: Protestors to decide further course of action after discussing government's draft proposal

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Farmer unions will hold a meeting over the draft of proposals that will be sent by the Centre later on Wednesday and hoped it will ease the ongoing stalemate by providing some clarity on the issues by today evening, said Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU).

"We'll hold a meeting over the draft that will be sent by the Centre. That sixth round with the government which was scheduled for today remains cancelled. The Union government wants to send us a draft of the proposal and wants us to look at it. We will decide our further course of action after looking at the draft and discussing it among ourselves. We hope things will be clear by 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm today," said Tikait while talking to media at Gazipur border today.

All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said all major farmer leaders are scheduled to meet at 12 noon at the Singhu border to discuss the further course of action.

"Nothing new was said in yesterday's meeting with Union Ministers. They want to send a written proposal. If they talk about repealing the laws in the proposal, we'll schedule the next round of meetings. Otherwise, we don't know what will be the further course of action," said Mollah.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at Delhi borders on Wednesday to press for repeal of the agri marketing laws.

A meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah ended in failure on Tuesday night as farmer leaders rejected the government's offer to amend new farm laws, saying they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations.

The sixth round of talks between the government and farmer unions to end the protests on Delhi's various borders, which was scheduled on Wednesday, has been cancelled.

ALSO READ | Modi government has promised MSP's continuation: Haryana CM amid farmers' stir

This comes after many farm leaders had threatened to boycott the talks.

As the protests continued, traffic was disrupted at border points with farmers agitating on the the Singhu, TIkri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about that the Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement.

However, Jhatikara border is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement.

It also said that those travelling to Haryana can take Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH-44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

It also said that the traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road and suggested commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road, NH-44.

After the meeting, Mollah had told the media that the meeting with the Centre, which was scheduled to take place today, stood cancelled and they will get a proposal from the government on which they will deliberate.

ALSO READ | Only 10 per cent of farmers involved in protest, claims senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Meanwhile, a joint delegation of Opposition parties is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind later in the evening today, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said leaders from different political parties will meet today to take a collective stand on the new farm laws.

The government and farmer unions have held five rounds of talks so far. Tomar and Goyal, who is also Minister for food and consumer affairs, have been present in previous rounds of talks. Tuesday's meeting started around 8:30 pm and was attended by 13 leaders of farmer unions.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With PTI and ANI Inputs)