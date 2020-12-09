Farmer unions reject govt's draft proposal on agri laws, to continue agitation

By Online Desk

Farmers unions on Wednesday rejected the union government's draft of proposals, Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union said.

"We will block the Delhi-Jaipur highway by 12th December. On 14th December, BJP offices will be gheraoed, protest demonstrations will be held in many parts of the country. We are also giving a call to farmers from other parts of the country to reach Delhi," the leaders added.

The protesting farmers have also decided to boycott corporate giants Ambani and Adani.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at Delhi borders on Wednesday to press for repeal of the agri marketing laws.

A meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah ended in failure on Tuesday night as farmer leaders rejected the government's offer to amend new farm laws, saying they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations.

The sixth round of talks between the government and farmer unions to end the protests on Delhi's various borders, which was scheduled on Wednesday, has been cancelled.

(With PTI inputs)