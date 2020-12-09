Maha Vikas Aghadi government's birthday gift to Sharad Pawar: A scheme named after him

By PTI

MUMBAI: A new rural development scheme in Maharashtra has been named after NCP president Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) who will turn 80 on December 12.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, in which the NCP is a key constituent, on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to a proposal to launch the scheme and name it after the former Union agriculture minister.

The state cabinet, at its meeting here, cleared the proposal, an official release said.

The 'Sharad Pawar Rural Prosperity Scheme' has been announced just over a week after the MVA government completed one year in office and three days ahead of the veteran politician's birthday.

A statement from the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said the new schemes target is to double the farmer income and ensure prosperity in gram panchayats and villages coming under its jurisdiction by 2022 by creating adequate infrastructure facilities.

Pawar played a key role in formation of the MVA government last year by bringing together the Shiv Sena and its political, ideological rivals Congress and the NCP.

Under the scheme, construction of roads to connect farms and improving access to them will be undertaken, the statement said.

Construction of farm ponds and shelters for cattle and poultry will be carried out under the programme, it said.

Providing jobs to rural residents is another key feature of the scheme.