STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maha Vikas Aghadi government's birthday gift to Sharad Pawar: A scheme named after him

Pawar played a key role in formation of the MVA government last year by bringing together the Shiv Sena and its political, ideological rivals Congress and the NCP.

Published: 09th December 2020 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A new rural development scheme in Maharashtra has been named after NCP president Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) who will turn 80 on December 12.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, in which the NCP is a key constituent, on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to a proposal to launch the scheme and name it after the former Union agriculture minister.

The state cabinet, at its meeting here, cleared the proposal, an official release said.

The 'Sharad Pawar Rural Prosperity Scheme' has been announced just over a week after the MVA government completed one year in office and three days ahead of the veteran politician's birthday.

A statement from the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said the new schemes target is to double the farmer income and ensure prosperity in gram panchayats and villages coming under its jurisdiction by 2022 by creating adequate infrastructure facilities.

Pawar played a key role in formation of the MVA government last year by bringing together the Shiv Sena and its political, ideological rivals Congress and the NCP.

Under the scheme, construction of roads to connect farms and improving access to them will be undertaken, the statement said.

Construction of farm ponds and shelters for cattle and poultry will be carried out under the programme, it said.

Providing jobs to rural residents is another key feature of the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha Vikas Aghadi Maha Vikas Aghadi Government MVA Government MVA Sharad Pawar
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp