Major gold heist in Bihar as gang loots ornaments worth crores after firing shots in air

Police reached the spot and a detailed valuation of the looted ornaments is being done. Sources said that it could be worth Rs 5 crore.

Published: 09th December 2020 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

​The heist took place at a big jewellery shop in Darbhanga on Wednesday afternoon  (Express Illustrations)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: At a time when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has started a review meeting on law and order in the state, a gang of criminals, all aged between 20 and 25 and armed with sophisticated weapons, carried out a major heist of gold ornaments worth crores of rupees at a big jewellery shop in Darbhanga on Wednesday afternoon.

The jewellery shop is situated at Barabazzar market under the Darbhanga Town PS limits and the heist was committed during the busy market time. According to initial reports, the criminals fired more than 12 rounds in the air to scare off onlookers while escaping with the gold ornaments.

Of late, Bihar has registered an alarming rise in robberies and murders. Earlier, looting of gold was reported from Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and Patna also. Police sources said that gangs of gold robbers are thriving in Bihar and though many of them were arrested, the crimes continue to occur.

