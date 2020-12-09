Manali-Leh highway blocked due to snowfall at Atal Tunnel

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The traffic movement towards Lahaul valley from Atal Tunnel at Rohtang is hampered

as the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall.

Sources said the due to heavy snowfall at the Atal Tunnel and its nearby areas the Manali-Leh highway is blocked towards Lahaul valley. As of now, the highway has become risky for the movement of vehicles

The Himachal Pradesh police have issued an advisory to the public to avoid journey on the road till it is cleared for traffic.

